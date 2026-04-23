144 combat engagements since start of day: enemy launched 28 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

A total of 144 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 52 air strikes, dropping 176 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 3,139 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,936 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 67 strikes on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian forces, two of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Defense forces struck rocket and artillery equipment depot, fuel and lubricants convoy, and P-18 radar station, - General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched five assaults on Ukrainian positions toward the settlements of Zelene, Lyman, Bochkove, and in the area of Synelnykove.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy assaults toward the settlements of Radkivka, Podoly, Kurylivka, Novoosynove, and Hlushkivka. One more engagement is ongoing.

Read more: Enemy made 11 attempts to advance in Pokrovsk direction, 32 combat engagements recorded across front overall – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two assault attempts near Zakytne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

Read more: Russia intends to seize not only Donbas, but all of Ukraine, - Syrskyi

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Muravka, Molodetske, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Myrne, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 45 occupiers were eliminated and 15 wounded in this direction today; two vehicles were destroyed, one armored combat vehicle, three artillery systems, four vehicles, and 55 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 137 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attempted to improve their positions eight times, attacking near Zelena Hai, Kalynivske, Zlahoda, and toward Oleksandrohrad and Lisne. Two engagements are still ongoing. The settlement of Prosiana came under an air strike.

Read more: 127 combat engagements since start of day, most enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Combat operations in the south