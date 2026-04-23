144 combat engagements since start of day: enemy launched 28 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says
A total of 144 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.
This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.
Russian strikes on Ukraine
The enemy carried out 52 air strikes, dropping 176 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 3,139 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,936 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops.
Situation in the north
In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 67 strikes on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian forces, two of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
- In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched five assaults on Ukrainian positions toward the settlements of Zelene, Lyman, Bochkove, and in the area of Synelnykove.
-
In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy assaults toward the settlements of Radkivka, Podoly, Kurylivka, Novoosynove, and Hlushkivka. One more engagement is ongoing.
Fighting in the east
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Lyman.
In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two assault attempts near Zakytne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.
Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Muravka, Molodetske, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Myrne, and Novopavlivka.
According to preliminary estimates, 45 occupiers were eliminated and 15 wounded in this direction today; two vehicles were destroyed, one armored combat vehicle, three artillery systems, four vehicles, and 55 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 137 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attempted to improve their positions eight times, attacking near Zelena Hai, Kalynivske, Zlahoda, and toward Oleksandrohrad and Lisne. Two engagements are still ongoing. The settlement of Prosiana came under an air strike.
Combat operations in the south
- In the Huliaipole direction, 14 enemy attacks took place near the settlements of Dobropillia, Solodke, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, and Zelene. The enemy carried out air strikes near Novomykolaivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Liubytske, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Charivne, and Zelena Dolyna. Two attacks are still ongoing.
-
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations but carried out air strikes near Komyshuvakha and Yurkivka.
-
In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted three unsuccessful assault attempts toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohruhydyi Island.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password