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News Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas Destruction of Russian equipment
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Defense forces struck rocket and artillery equipment depot, fuel and lubricants convoy, and P-18 radar station, - General Staff

Russian defeat

On the night of April 23, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of Russian targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What was attacked

  • A depot containing rocket and artillery weapons and a depot of logistical supplies near the settlement of Sartana (TOT of Donetsk Oblast) were struck.
  • A convoy carrying fuel and lubricants near Voznesenivka in the TOT of Luhansk Oblast was also struck.
  • Among other targets, the P-18 radar station near the settlement of Yevpatoria (TOT of the AR of Crimea) was struck.
  • In addition, Ukrainian troops struck an enemy UAV command post near the settlement of Strilecha in Kharkiv Oblast.

Read more: Warship traffic control point in occupied Sevastopol hit, - General Staff

Russian Federation's losses

It is noted that the enemy's losses and the extent of the damage inflicted are being determined.

Read more: Enemy depots and military facilities in occupied territory and in Russia have been struck, — General Staff

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Armed Forces HQ (5072) elimination (7162)
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