Defense forces struck rocket and artillery equipment depot, fuel and lubricants convoy, and P-18 radar station, - General Staff

On the night of April 23, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of Russian targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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What was attacked

A depot containing rocket and artillery weapons and a depot of logistical supplies near the settlement of Sartana (TOT of Donetsk Oblast) were struck.

A convoy carrying fuel and lubricants near Voznesenivka in the TOT of Luhansk Oblast was also struck.

Among other targets, the P-18 radar station near the settlement of Yevpatoria (TOT of the AR of Crimea) was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck an enemy UAV command post near the settlement of Strilecha in Kharkiv Oblast.

Read more: Warship traffic control point in occupied Sevastopol hit, - General Staff

Russian Federation's losses

It is noted that the enemy's losses and the extent of the damage inflicted are being determined.

Read more: Enemy depots and military facilities in occupied territory and in Russia have been struck, — General Staff