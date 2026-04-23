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SSU drones attacked "Gorky" oil depot in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, - sources. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Drones belonging to the SSU’s "Alpha" Special Operations Centre attacked the "Gorky" oil pumping station in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

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Details

"Gorky" is a key link in the Russian Federation’s oil transport system and forms part of the structure of JSC "Transneft – Upper Volga". 

The SBU attacked an oil pumping station in Russia

The pumping station transports oil via trunk pipelines, in particular along the Surgut–Gorky–Polotsk route. It ensures the transfer of raw materials to domestic routes, in particular to the "Lukoil" refinery in Kstovo.

Preliminary reports suggest that strikes by the SSU damaged three oil storage tanks, resulting in a large-scale fire covering an area of 20,000 square metres.

The SBU attacked an oil pumping station in Russia
The SBU attacked an oil pumping station in Russia
The SBU attacked an oil pumping station in Russia

Read more: In Russia, drones attacked oil facilities in several regions: fires were recorded at industrial enterprises

What led up to this?

Read more: SSU struck Russian "Samara" oil terminal, which produces Urals export grade of crude oil, - sources

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Russia (13569) Security Service of Ukraine (3689) Strikes on RF (728) NNizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation (3)
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