SSU struck Russian "Samara" oil terminal, which produces Urals export grade of crude oil, - sources

Drones operated by the SSU’s "Alpha" Special Operations Center attacked the Russian "Samara" oil depot on the night of April 21.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

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Details

The attack triggered a massive fire at the Samara Linear Production and Dispatch Station in the settlement of Prosvet, Samara Oblast, the Russian Federation.

It is known that this terminal blends high- and low-sulfur crude oil from various fields to produce the Urals export grade. The terminal is a key component of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure.

Read more: Drones attacked port and oil refinery in Tuapse: massive fire. VIDEO

According to preliminary reports, SSU drones damaged five storage tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, containing crude oil, thereby reducing Russia’s ability to assemble oil export shipments and fulfill its contractual obligations.

Logistics and storage costs are rising, the supply of raw materials is becoming unstable, and there is a risk of supply disruptions.

As a result, Russia is generating less and less revenue from oil sales.

Read more: Oil refinery in Tuapse, oil depot in Crimea, and two enemy ships have been struck, - General Staff