Belarusian performance artist and prankster Vladislav Bohan has published the results of the latest phase of his research project ‘The Triumph of the Moth’, in which he tests the extent to which Russian society is prepared to carry out absurd and openly fascist orders. This was reported by Censor.NET.

This time, the experiment targeted schools in the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation, specifically – symbolically – a school in the village of Berlin. According to the story, "United Russia" ordered teachers to record an appeal to the occupiers in Ukraine, the text of which was based on a speech by the Reich Chancellor of Nazi Germany in 1939 regarding the invasion of Poland.

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Teachers read out statements on camera claiming that Russia "had tried to maintain peaceful relations" but had been "forced by force" to resolve territorial issues. In the first part of the video, the project’s creators included subtitles of Adolf Hitler’s original speech, which matched almost word for word what the Russian teachers were saying.

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The text contained a classic feature identified by Umberto Eco – the enemy (Ukraine) was simultaneously portrayed as a "deadly threat with biological laboratories" and as a "weak, laughable country without a sewage system".

The appeal concluded with a direct reference to the ideology of the Third Reich regarding a state that would "stand for a thousand years".

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