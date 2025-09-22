A video has been published online in which a Russian resident calls for increased repression in Russia and makes obscene racist remarks about non-white Russians.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman believes that society "need Stalin".

"The Russian 'non-Stalinist' reflects on the main problem in Russia - Putin is not disposing of Russians as quickly as Stalin did. But Nazis and fascists, of course, are only in Ukraine. Do not get confused," the author of the publication notes.

Warning: Strong language!

