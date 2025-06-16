10 922 34
"Hero of SMO" is outraged by migrants from Central Asia: "I fucking don’t get it — am I in Novosibirsk or Tajikistan? What f#ck is this?!". VIDEO
A video has surfaced online showing a surviving "SMO ("Special Military Operation") hero" in the war in Ukraine filming a playground near his home and expressing outrage over the large number of migrants from Central Asia.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a group of women dressed in traditional Muslim attire, who apparently went out for a walk with their children.
Warning: Foul language!
