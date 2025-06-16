ENG
"Hero of SMO" is outraged by migrants from Central Asia: "I fucking don’t get it — am I in Novosibirsk or Tajikistan? What f#ck is this?!". VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing a surviving "SMO ("Special Military Operation") hero" in the war in Ukraine filming a playground near his home and expressing outrage over the large number of migrants from Central Asia.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a group of women dressed in traditional Muslim attire, who apparently went out for a walk with their children.

Warning: Foul language!

Watch more: Representative of occupying authorities in Skadovsk presented father of Russian soldier who was killed in action with microwave oven: "Thank you for your son". VIDEO

