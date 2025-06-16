Representative of occupying authorities in Skadovsk presented father of Russian soldier who was killed in action with microwave oven: "Thank you for your son". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a representative of the Russian occupation administration of Skadovsk in the Kherson region handing a microwave to one of the city's residents.
According to Censor.NET, in this way, the occupiers thanked the man for his son, who fought on the side of the Russian army and was killed.
"Ceremonial presentation of a Chinese microwave to the father of a soldier killed in Ukraine. Occupied Skadovsk, Kherson region," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password