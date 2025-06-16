ENG
Russian commander orders wounded subordinates who are asking to be evacuated to continue fighting: "I’m so f#cking sick of you, churki! If he can’t walk, let him crawl!". VIDEO

A video recording was published online in which a Russian reported to his commander about his "three hundredth" accomplice and asked for his evacuation.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that in response, the two occupiers receive an order to continue fighting.

"A serviceman from the 78th Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces with shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg begged for evacuation. In response - an order to continue mission. No help - just meat for the assault. The lives of the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces are expendable," the commentary to the video reads.

(Churka, literally ‘block of wood’, is an offensive term for someone from the Caucasus or Central Asia. -ed.note)

