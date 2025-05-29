Elderly Russian woman hit migrant from Central Asia with stick: "Do you have citizenship? To SMO! For mincemeat, bitch! If you don’t want to - suitcase, train station, kishlak". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing an elderly Russian woman conducting a patriotic "education" session for a Russian of Central Asian descent.

According to Censor.NET, the woman believes that a man should go to war with Ukraine if he has Russian citizenship. Otherwise - "a suitcase, a railway station, a kishlak". Judging by the conversation, the woman hit the migrant with a stick. However, this moment was left out of the footage.

