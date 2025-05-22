Elderly Russian man crossing himself and bowing in front of monument to Stalin in Moscow metro. VIDEO

A video of an elderly Russian man crossing himself and bowing in front of a monument to Stalin in the Moscow metro has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the man came to the monument with flowers. It is noteworthy that there is already a whole armful of bouquets for the "leader of nations" at the foot.

"A mentally ill country of slaves. A Russian man with flowers came to the monument to Stalin, who turned the whole of Russia into a concentration camp, in the Moscow metro, knelt down, crossed himself and bowed. These are the realities of life in a Russian psychiatric hospital," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

