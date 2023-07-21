Putin called western territories of modern Poland gift from Stalin. VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Warsaw received the western lands of modern Poland "largely thanks to Stalin’s position".

Putin said this at a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, Censor.NET reports.

He accused Poland of an aggressive policy and recalled a number of events in the second third of the twentieth century.

"It ended with the tragedy of 1939, when Poland was abandoned by the Western Allies to the German military machine and actually lost its independence and sovereignty, which it regained to a large extent thanks to the USSR. And it was thanks to the Soviet Union, thanks to Stalin's position, that Poland gained significant lands in the West, German lands. That's right, the western territories of modern Poland are Stalin's gift to the Poles," Putin said.

