Two women set fire to "United Russia"’s office in Perm, Russia - Russian media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Russian city of Perm, two women threw Molotov cocktails through the windows of the "United Russia" party office.

This is reported by Russian media and telegram channels, in particular ASTRA and BAZA, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on 23 October, around midnight local time, the rescue services received information about the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, two women approached the party office building, threw Molotov cocktails through the windows and filmed it on their phones. After that, they fled.

It is also reported that later on, other bottles with incendiary mixture were found at the scene of the incident, which had not been used.

The fire has already been extinguished, but, according to Russian media, the "United Russia" office was badly damaged.

The police are already searching for the women suspected of setting fire to the buildings.

