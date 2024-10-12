Oil depot burns in Feodosia for sixth day: open fire has not been extinguished yet

A fire has been raging in the temporarily occupied Feodosia for six days. In particular, the largest oil depot on the peninsula is on fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

In his weekly report, the Russian so-called "head" of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, ignored the fire and did not mention the causes of the incident. Earlier, the RIA Novosti propaganda agency, citing Russian emergency services, reported that the fire had been extinguished. However, it later became known that this information was unreliable.

The so-called "head" of Feodosia, Igor Tkachenko, said that the local level "man-made emergency" regime in Feodosia has not yet been lifted due to the fire at the oil depot.

"The work to eliminate the consequences of the fire continues. There are also restrictions on vehicle traffic on the road sections around the perimeter of the oil terminal," said Tkachenko.

As a reminder, on the night of 7 October, the Defence Forces successfully attacked the enemy's offshore oil terminal located in the temporarily occupied Feodosia, Crimea.

On 10 October, on the 4th day of the fire, it was reported that new fuel tanks were exploding at the oil depot in occupied Feodosia.

Since the autumn of 2022, the oil depot has been equipped with a Pantsir-S1 air defence system, but this did not help repel the attack.

On 11 October, the occupation authorities stated that there was no flaring on the territory of the oil terminal.