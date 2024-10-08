Oil depot in Feodosia was equipped with "Pantsir-S1" air defense system. SATELLITE IMAGES

In Feodosia, a "Pantsir-S1" air defence system had been installed at the oil depot since autumn 2022, but it did not help repel the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by satellite images published by "Radio Liberty".

The "Pantsir-S1" installed on the catwalk can be seen both in the video posted by the ATESH telegram channel and on satellite images.



Similar "Pantsir" systems on catwalks (to increase the range of target detection) were previously installed on the territory of the Tuapse oil depot and near other Russian critical infrastructure facilities. In the Moscow region, they were also deployed near the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo.

As a reminder, on the night of 7 October, the Defence Forces successfully attacked the enemy's offshore oil terminal located in the temporarily occupied Feodosia of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Watch more: Two fuel tanks burning in oil terminal of occupied Feodosia. VIDEO