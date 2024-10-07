Defense Forces strike at enemy’s offshore oil terminal in Feodosia - General Staff

Today, on 7 October, a successful strike was carried out at night on the enemy's offshore oil terminal located in the temporarily occupied Feodosia of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, a fire was reported in the area of the facility. The consequences of the damage are being clarified.

What is known about the affected facility?

According to the General Staff, the Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used, among other things, to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army.

The task was carried out by units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

"Measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation are ongoing," the General Staff added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that after the drone attack on the night of 7 October, an oil depot in Feodosia was on fire. Subsequently, the occupation administration introduced a municipal emergency regime in the city.

It should be noted that the Russian authorities have reported a fire at the oil depot, but nothing has been said about the cause.