Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea at night: oil depot in Feodosia is on fire. VIDEO

After a drone attack on the night of 7 October, an oil depot in Feodosia is on fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

According to local residents (subscribers to Russian channels), several powerful explosions occurred in Feodosia around 4:30 a.m., followed by a fire.

The authorities of the occupied Crimea confirmed the information, but according to their version, there was a "fire".

Later, the ASTRA Telegram channel clarified that the burning oil depot in Feodosia was the "Sea Oil Terminal" JSC, which had previously been attacked by drones. Thus, in March 2024, 4 drones crashed into the territory of the oil depot at once. As a result of the attack, the main fuel pumping pipeline was damaged and a fire broke out. Employees were evacuated from the tank farm. It took an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.

It is noted that the burning oil depot in Feodosia is the largest in Crimea in terms of oil products transshipment. The volume of the reservoir tanks is 250 thousand cubic meters.

In total, there are two such terminals on the peninsula, the second is located in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The oil depot is located on the eastern edge of Feodosia, not far from the village of Berehove, where the first video was filmed.

