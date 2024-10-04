Drone crashes on territory of oil depot in Voronezh region of Russia, fire starts. VIDEO

The governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, claims that Ukrainian drones were suppressed by electronic warfare in the Anninsky district, with one of them crashing into an oil depot.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

As a result, according to Gusev, an empty tanker caught fire.

"In the Anninsky district of Voronezh region, electronic warfare systems suppressed Ukrainian UAVs, one of which crashed into the territory of an oil depot. An empty tanker caught fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Fire crews are working at the scene. The danger of a UAV attack in the region remains," he wrote in a telegram.

