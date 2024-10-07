Two fuel tanks burning in oil terminal of occupied Feodosia. VIDEO

Two fuel tanks are burning in the oil terminal of occupied Feodosia.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the fire was posted online.

According to the General Staff, the Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used, among other things, to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army.

The task was carried out by units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

"Measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation continue," the General Staff added.

As a reminder, the oil terminal caught fire at around 4.30am on 7 October after several powerful explosions. According to social media, two fuel tanks were completely destroyed and two more caught fire.

Read more: Russia convicts 72-year-old American who joined Ukrainian territorial defence in Izium - Russian media