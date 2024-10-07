Russia convicts 72-year-old American who joined Ukrainian territorial defence in Izium - Russian media

A Moscow court sentenced 72-year-old US citizen Stephen Hubbard to 6 years and 10 months in prison. Russians accuse him of participating in the war on the side of Ukraine.

This was reported by "Mediazona", Censor.NET reports.

The court also confiscated the American's money - 142,300 hryvnias (about 3,400 US dollars).

Russian investigators believe that Hubbard has been living in Ukraine since 2014, and in February 2022 he joined the Izium territorial defence in the Kharkiv region and was taken prisoner by Russia two months later. He allegedly received at least $1,000 for this.

According to Russian media, Hubbard pleaded guilty. His lawyer has already announced that he will appeal the verdict.

Hubbard's sister, Patricia Fox, told Reuters that the pensioner had worked as an English teacher in various countries, including Japan and Cyprus, and that he had also come to Ukraine to teach.