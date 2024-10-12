An oil depot is on fire in occupied Rovenky in Luhansk region. VIDEO
An oil depot burns in occupied Rovenky , Luhansk region, after an attack.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
The fire was reported by local media and residents.
There are no official comments.
ASTRA, in turn, publishes a video showing a fire in Rovenky.
As reported, on the evening of 10 May 2024, explosions occurred in the occupied town of Rovenky in the Luhansk region and an oil depot caught fire.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
