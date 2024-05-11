Oil depot is on fire after explosions in occupied Rovenky in Luhansk region. VIDEO
On the evening of 10 May, explosions occurred in the occupied town of Rovenky in the Luhansk region and an oil depot caught fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Videos of the fire are being shared on Telegram channels.
