The Russian authorities have allocated funds for the design of six landfills in the occupied Luhansk region. For three of them, the volumes of waste that will be brought there from the regions of the Russian Federation have already been determined.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Waste Management Authority, Artem Lysohor.

He noted that the complex in Rodakove is planned to be loaded with 350,000 cubic metres of waste annually, and in Siverskodonetsk and Antratsyt - 175,000 cubic metres each.

At the same time, said Lysohor, there is no funding for the construction from the Russian budget. The occupation authorities have been tasked with finding resources on their own. He added that the so-called "Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the LPR" is currently looking for solutions to this issue.

"People in the border regions of the Russian Federation are ready to send their waste to these landfills. At the same time, the occupied cities of the Luhansk region are suffering from critical problems with garbage. Despite repeated statements about the provision of additional equipment, the situation has not improved. Local residents are convinced that the assistance has remained only on paper, while the occupation authorities claim that the equipment is available, but there are no funds for the organisation of sites and transportation," added Lysohor.

As a reminder, the problem of bringing garbage to the occupied territories of the Luhansk region is not new. Earlier it was reported that in the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the staff of municipal workers is understaffed by 10-20%. As a result, it takes weeks, sometimes months, to remove garbage.