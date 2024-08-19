In the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the staff of municipal workers is 10-20% understaffed. As a result, it takes weeks, sometimes months, to get the garbage out.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement.

"Unfortunately, instead of being resolved, this situation has spread to the newly occupied territories," the activists say.

They cite the direct speech of a movement activist from Melitopol as an example:

"It's tin. Garbage is rarely taken out. In villages, garbage is taken out once a month. It stinks. Now they are installing garbage cans, but there are not enough of them and they fill up quickly. They say there is no one to take it out".

The Yellow Ribbon activists add that the situation is on the verge of an environmental catastrophe. As garbage is gradually being added, which Russians take to Donbas from their border regions: Rostov, Voronezh, and Kursk regions.

"Another evidence of the indifferent and terrible attitude of the Russians to the Ukrainian territories they occupy.

Read more: Due to problems with garbage collection, unsanitary conditions are flourishing in temporarily occupied territories - National Resistance Centre











