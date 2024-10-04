Four dozen bodies of occupiers lie on battlefield in Svatove direction. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators of the Fourth Mechanised Battalion of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade published a video showing the bodies of the occupiers eliminated by the unit's fighters.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows at least four dozen occupiers. Some of them, despite severe injuries and mutilations, still show signs of life.

Watch more: Continuous Russian assaults in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

"The zombie apocalypse in the Svatove direction continues. Hundreds of Russians are being chased forward with only one inevitable end - death. There is only one goal: to take another settlement. Losses are not important, "women will give birth to new ones". And they walk, run, crawl and ... die, forever remaining fertilizer on our land," the fighters note in the commentary to the video.

Watch more: Occupant disappeared after being hit by kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Ukrainian drone destroys a tent with a Russian "tourist". VIDEO