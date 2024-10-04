Occupant disappeared after being hit by kamikaze drone. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk sector, a drone operator of the "Wild Hornets" unit of the 68th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush eliminated an occupier who was trying to find shelter under a tree.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack of the Ukrainian soldier shows that the Russian literally disappeared after the kamikaze drone attack.
