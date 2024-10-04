Continuous Russian assaults in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

Despite heavy losses, the occupiers continue a large-scale offensive against the positions of the Defence Forces near the village of New York.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of Ukrainian soldiers' combat operations in this area was posted online.

The footage captures the moments when enemy infantry and equipment were destroyed, as well as footage from the defenders' positions. The invaders continuously sent more and more forces to storm the fortifications of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" and related units.

All enemy attacks were repelled by the joint efforts of Azov's strike UAVs, artillery, tanks and infantry and adjacent units. The Russians suffered heavy losses in personnel and equipment.

