Tu-134 military transport aircraft was destroyed in Russia, it burned down at "Orenburg-2" airfield - DIU. VIDEO

On the night of 12-13 October 2024, a Tu-134 aircraft belonging to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment of the armed forces of the aggressor state burned down in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

As noted, the devastating fire broke out at the Russian military airfield "Orenburg-2", where the Tu-134 was based.

"Such Soviet boards are used, in particular, to transport the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defence. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every crime against the Ukrainian people will be duly punished," the statement said.

No further information is known at this time about the destruction of the Russian aircraft.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russians had fired on their own plane in the Murmansk region: they mistook it for a drone.

