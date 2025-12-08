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Russian TV calls to exterminate Ukrainians: "Let Galia from Chernihiv die of colic". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Armen Gasparyan has called for ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, on his show on Russian TV, he stated that "nothing terrible will happen if some Galia drops dead in Chernihiv." Gasparyan is effectively justifying mass crimes against the civilian population and claims that the Russian Federation must "cleanse" Ukrainian territories.
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