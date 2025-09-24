Attached speaker to UAV and played Verka Serduchka: Russian soldier recounts ’torture’ by AFU. VIDEO

A Russian stormtrooper of the 392nd Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign "Uvar" in an interview with propaganda media spoke about the attempts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to influence the occupiers using "unconventional methods".

According to Censor.NET, he said Ukrainian soldiers tried to sway them by playing songs by Verka Serduchka and even the national anthem of Ukraine. "At night sometimes a Mavic would fly in and cruise along the streets, playing music for us," Uvar recalled.

The occupier also acknowledged that Ukrainian troops offered them water, food, and the option to surrender.

