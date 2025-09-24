5 199 13
Occupier from 135th Assault Regiment of Russian Federation Army swarmed by flies after night attack by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO 18+
A video has been published online showing two Russians filming their accomplice, who was killed by a Ukrainian drone at night.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the eliminated occupier came to Ukraine as part of the 135th Assault Regiment of the Russian Army.
"Zaporizhzhia region. A liquidated serviceman of the 135th motorised infantry assault regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is feeding flies after meeting a Ukrainian drone," the author of the publication notes in the commentary.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche! Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password