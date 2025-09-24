Occupier on fighting near Pokrovsk: "There were more than 20 of us. I was left alone. We’ll all leave in black bags". VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian soldiers near Pokrovsk eliminated a Russian assault group consisting of more than 20 occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online in which the sole surviving assault soldier recounts the events. The Russian is filming his "two hundredth" henchmen and calls on his fellow citizens to abandon their intention to go to war in Ukraine. The occupier complains about the lack of communication, medical care for the wounded on the battlefield and swears obscenely at his commanders.

"We'll leave in black bags," the occupier briefly describes his personal future to the sound of gunfire.

Warning: Strong language!

