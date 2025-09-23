ENG
Two Skelia assault troops eliminate eight Russian occupiers in Novotoretske, Donetsk region. VIDEO

In Novotoretske, Donetsk region, two soldiers from the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia" killed an enemy assault group of eight Russian soldiers.

As Censor.NET reports, the Ukrainian assault troops were lying in ambush: with their opening shots they killed three occupiers, then finished off the rest with a grenade launcher and drones. A day earlier, according to the video, another enemy group attempting to ride into the village on motorcycles was also destroyed.

Russian Army (10057) Donetsk region (4541) Pokrovskyy district (770) Novotoretske (7) 425 separate assault regiment "Skala" (15)
