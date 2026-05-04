Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,335,150 personnel (+1,120 in past 24 hours), 11,914 tanks, 41,306 artillery systems, and 24,507 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,335,150 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 3, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,335,150 (+1,120)
- tanks – 11,914 (+6)
- armored fighting vehicles – 24,507 (+4)
- artillery systems – 41,306 (+113)
- MLRS – 1,767 (+2) units
- air defense systems – 1,357 (+0) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 352 (+0) units
- UGVs – 1,317 (+11) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 272,062 (+2,249) units
- cruise missiles – 4,584 (+5) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tankers – 93,824 (+268) units
- specialized equipment – 4,168 (+17) units
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password