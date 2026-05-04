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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,335,150 personnel (+1,120 in past 24 hours), 11,914 tanks, 41,306 artillery systems, and 24,507 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,335,150 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 3, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,335,150 (+1,120)
  • tanks – 11,914 (+6)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,507 (+4)
  • artillery systems – 41,306 (+113)
  • MLRS – 1,767 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,357 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • UGVs – 1,317 (+11) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 272,062 (+2,249) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,584 (+5) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 93,824 (+268) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,168 (+17) units

Watch more: Pilots of 42nd Brigade eliminated 26 occupiers following failed enemy assault on motorcycles. VIDEO

Росія втратила ще понад тисячу військових за добу

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