Pilots of 42nd Brigade eliminated 26 occupiers following failed enemy assault on motorcycles. VIDEO

Occupiers on motorbikes attempted to break through to the positions of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade near Novopavlivka, but the attack failed.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade’s drone operators repelled the assault using strike UAVs, destroying vehicles and killing 34 Russian invaders.

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As a result of precision strikes, 26 occupiers were killed and a further 8 were wounded.

Footage of the enemy being eliminated has been published on social media.

Watch more: Border guards from the "Hart" brigade repelled enemy breakthrough attempts in Kharkiv region and eliminated 34 occupiers. VIDEO