General Staff reports that Iskander tactical missile system, Podlot and MIS-M1 radar stations in occupied Crimea, as well as enemy ammunition depots and UAV control centres, have been struck

On the night of May 2, as part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s offensive capabilities, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Attacks on Crimea

In particular, the location of the Iskander tactical missile system tactical group (Druzhne, TOT AR Crimea) has been struck.

Enemy radar systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea have also been targeted, specifically the "MYS-M1" (Mayak) coastal radar station and the "Podlyot" (Yevpatoria) radar station.

Read more: Several Su-57 and Su-34 fighter jets were hit at airfield in Chelyabinsk region of Russia on April 25

Strikes on the occupied territory

In addition, three enemy UAV command posts (Heorhiivka, temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region) and a UAV depot (Novopetrikivka, temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region) were struck.

Ukrainian troops also struck an enemy maintenance unit near Kadiivka (temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region) and an ammunition depot near Ivanivka (temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region).

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

"Based on the results of previous strikes, the destruction of an ammunition depot on April 29, 2026, at the Kacha airfield (Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) has been confirmed," the General Staff added.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically strike key enemy targets until the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete end.