Syrskyi discussed situation in Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector with Khartiia command. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Khartiia, which is conducting defensive operations in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction.

He wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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"During the working trip, we discussed the current situation on the approaches to Kupiansk with corps commander Colonel Ihor Obolienskyi and the command staff, as well as cooperation with other units in the area of responsibility, their developments and proposals for action in changing conditions," the Commander-in-Chief said.

Watch more: No soldiers on battlefield. "Lava" regiment of "Khartiia" corps conducted fully robotic operation to eliminate Russians in Kupiansk. VIDEO

What are the priority tasks?

Among the priority tasks:

effective counteraction to enemy UAVs,

logistics,

fortification equipment and engineering obstacles,

training of personnel,

rotations of service members directly performing tasks on the front line, their provision, and most importantly,

preserving the lives of our soldiers.

Watch more: Thousands of foreign volunteers are ready to join "Khartiia", but due to lack of funds they cannot be brought in, - Butusov. VIDEO





"I am grateful to the service members of Khartiia for the high-quality performance of combat missions, for the Russian occupiers killed, and for preserving Ukrainian territory. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!" Syrskyi added.

Earlier, Yurii Butusov, commander of a UAV systems platoon of the Khartiia Brigade, wrote that thousands of foreigners are currently ready to join the Ukrainian infantry, but state funding for their transfer is still at the approval stage.