No soldiers on battlefield. "Lava" regiment of "Khartiia" corps conducted fully robotic operation to eliminate Russians in Kupiansk. VIDEO

In Kupiansk, the "Lava" regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" successfully executed a robotic operation to eliminate a squad of Russian servicemen who had entrenched themselves in a building.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the regiment's press service.

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How the operation unfolded

During the operation, Ukrainian servicemen used various types of drones - attack UAVs equipped with grenade launchers, kamikaze drones with explosives, etc.

As a result of the operation, the Russian stronghold was destroyed, the personnel was eliminated, and the ammunition depot was destroyed, the "Lava" reports.

Watch more: Munition dropped from drone hits wounded occupier in head. VIDEO 18+

What makes this operation unique

During the operation, not a single soldier was deployed on the battlefield, but it is important to remember that behind these footages are dozens of "Khartiia" members - planners, reconnaissance personnel, operators, engineers, mechanics, and signalmen.

"Khartiia" and "Lava" continue to demonstrate a new quality of the Ukrainian army - technological, smart, based on efficiency, planning, and training. Glory to Ukraine!"

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What is known about the regiment

"Lava" needs pilots, engineers, analysts, developers, radio electricians, electronic warfare operators, and drivers.

You can join the regiment by filling out an application on the "Khartiia" website or through the recruitment center by calling 3333.

Background

In September 2025, the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" announced the creation of a new unit — the "Lava" unmanned systems battalion, which became the corps' first robotic unit. In April 2026, the battalion scaled up to a regiment. "Lava" is a high-tech unit that works with various types of UAVs: multi-rotor and fixed-wing, reconnaissance and attack, as well as with unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). In parallel, the regiment develops its own R&D directions: adapts UGVs for various logistics missions, integrates artificial intelligence into robot control, and develops combat variants for their application.

In December 2024, the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" conducted its first fully robotic operation against the enemy in the Kharkiv direction involving UGVs and various types of UAVs.