Contracts with payments of UAH 250,000-400,000 depending on combat missions planned for AFU infantrymen

Financial remuneration in Ukraine’s Defense Forces is expected to increase, ranging from UAH 30,000 for rear-area positions to UAH 250,000-400,000 for infantry personnel carrying out combat missions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Financial remuneration

"First: I have tasked officials with significantly increasing pay based on the principle of fairness, namely that combat missions on the front line, real combat and command experience, and a service member’s effectiveness must guarantee increased payments.

The minimum level should be no less than UAH 30,000 for rear-area positions. For combat positions, it should be several times higher. Ukrainian commanders, combat sergeants and officers should receive a decent and significantly increased level of payments," the head of state stressed.

Read more: Army reform to start in June: phased demobilization to begin this year – Zelenskyy

Infantry

The second key issue concerned infantrymen.

"A Ukrainian infantryman who is holding the front line must feel that our state truly respects him. I have instructed officials to ensure the introduction of special contracts specifically for our infantrymen, with payments ranging from UAH 250,000 to UAH 400,000 depending on the combat missions performed," Zelenskyy explained.

Read more: Ukraine will incentivize its 800,000-strong army with high salaries – Zelenskyy