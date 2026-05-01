Mindich and Umerov discuss personnel changes in government: "What’s the Cabinet like? Nothing."

In July 2025, Zelenskyy’s oligarch Timur Mindich and the then Defence Minister Rustem Umerov discuss personnel changes within the government.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his video.

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What is known?

They were discussing the post of the future defence minister. In particular, they mention "Misha" and the fact that he should be appointed as first deputy prime minister.

According to the MP, the candidates under consideration at the time were Mykhailo Fedorov, Denys Shmyhal, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Mindich also states that, of all the candidates, Umerov is the "easiest" for him.













Read more: Fire Point company on mention in new "Mindich tapes": "This is blatant lie, NABU must confirm authenticity"

What led up to this?

On 29 April, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Timur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defence minister and NSDC secretary Rustem Umerov, specifically regarding the financing of Fire Point.

On 1 May, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak released new recordings.

Watch more: Little houses built on blood. How Mindich, "Vova" and "Andrei" made money from war and schemes // Uncensored. VIDEO