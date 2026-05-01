General Staff: Enemy attacks 21 times in Pokrovsk direction, with 55 combat engagements recorded across front overall

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 55 times. The Pokrovsk direction remains the most active.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on May 1, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Border settlements were affected by cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In particular:

Bachivsk, Budky, Atynske, Chernatske, Prohres and Ryzhivka in Sumy Oblast;

Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast.

Khutir-Mykhailivskyi and Velyka Berizka in Sumy Oblast came under air strikes.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault; the enemy carried out 43 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched two airstrikes, using five guided bombs.

Read more: Several Su-57 and Su-34 fighter jets were hit at airfield in Chelyabinsk region of Russia on April 25

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched seven assaults on the positions of our units near the towns of Starytsia, Izbytske, Krasne Pershe, and Fyholivka. One of these engagements is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is continuing its attempt to advance near Petropavlivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance near Lyman, Drobysheve and Stavky. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out two assault actions near Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is still ongoing.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery, Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters and other enemy targets, General Staff says

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out four attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 21 times to push our warriors from their positions near Sofiivka, Vilne, Dorozhnie, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced four times near Oleksandrohrad and Yehorivka. In addition, the occupiers launched an air strike on the area of Pysantsi.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks near Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Charivne and Dobropillia. The enemy launched air strikes near Vozdvyzhivska, Verkhnia Tersa, Lisne, Kopani, Rivne and Liubytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Mikilske, Vasylivka, Omelnyk, Orikhiv, Odarivka, Zarichne, Shchaslyve and Komyshuvakha.

Read more: 137 combat clashes since start of day: 31 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 55 occupiers eliminated there – General Staff

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out one assault action toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.