137 combat clashes since start of day: 31 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 55 occupiers eliminated there – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat clashes have taken place.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as of 10 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out one missile strike, using two missiles, and launched 49 air strikes, dropping 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,642 kamikaze drones to attack targets and carried out 2,476 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Read more: Sanctioned tanker "MARQUISE" has been hit near Tuapse, - General Staff

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defence Forces repelled three enemy attacks; the occupiers carried out 63 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched six assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations today.

Read more: Since start of day, occupiers attack AFU positions 54 times – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Drobysheve, Stavky and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven assaults by the occupiers toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and near the settlements of Yampil, Zakitne and Riznykivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once near Nykyforivka.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 18 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Stepanivka.

See more: General Staff prepares to strengthen intelligence: focus on technology, UAVs and robotic systems. PHOTO

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance toward the settlements of Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Dorozhnie and Kucheriv Yar, and near the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Nykanorivka, Rivne, Molodetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka and Novopidhordne. One combat clash is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 55 occupiers were eliminated and 10 wounded in this direction today. Three vehicles and two pieces of special equipment belonging to the enemy were destroyed. One artillery gun, five vehicles and 68 shelters used by enemy infantry were damaged. A total of 115 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried five times to improve their position, attacking toward Oleksandrohrad, Kalynivske and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 occupier attacks took place near Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Varvarivka and Huliaipole, and toward Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove and Charivne. The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Zirnytsia, Hirske, Kopani, Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Dolynka and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack toward Novoandriivka and launched air strikes on areas near the settlements of Tavriiske and Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

Read more: Enemy attacks Defense Forces’ positions 59 times since start of day, General Staff says

"No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions," the General Staff said.