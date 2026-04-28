Enemy attacks Defense Forces’ positions 59 times since start of day, General Staff says

Since the start of the day on Tuesday, April 28, Russian occupation forces have attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces 59 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka and Atynske in Sumy Oblast, and Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast, came under fire.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 45 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and launched one air strike, using four guided bombs.

Fighting in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two assaults on our units’ positions near the settlements of Starytsia and in the direction of Chervona Zoria. One of these engagements is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy has not conducted active operations today.

Fighting in the east

Near the settlement of Drobysheve, our defenders are repelling an enemy assault in the Lyman direction.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance near Yampil and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten attacks near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 25 times to push our troops from their positions near Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, Vilne, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka and Novopidhhorodne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times near Oleksandrohrad, Stepove and Krasnohirsk. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

See more: Enemy has attacked 76 times on front line since start of day, most fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled ten enemy attacks near Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Dobropillia, Sviatopetrivka and Staroukrainka. The enemy launched airstrikes near the settlements of Zelene, Rivne, Charivne, Dolynka, Huliaipilske and Liubytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on areas near Novooleksandrivka and Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy assault near the Antonivskyi Bridge, while another enemy attack is still ongoing.

No significant changes have been reported in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

See more: Psychological resilience of army: NATO project continues in Ukraine, — General Staff. PHOTOS