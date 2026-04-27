Psychological resilience of army: NATO project continues in Ukraine, — General Staff. PHOTOS

With NATO’s support, as part of the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, a project aimed at providing psychological support and restoring the resilience and combat readiness of Ukrainian Defence Forces personnel is proceeding successfully.

This is stated in a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00, according to Censor.NET.

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"In March–April 2026, as part of the fourth cycle of the current phase of the project, 36 training seminars were held, enabling professional psychological support to be provided to nearly 1,100 military personnel who have participated in combat operations," the statement reads.

Read more: Oil refinery in Yaroslavl and enemy trains in occupied Donetsk region hit, - General Staff

What the training programme entails

The training programme is aimed at:

overcoming the effects of combat stress,

restoring psychological resilience and

maintaining the combat readiness of units.

It should be noted that the sessions are not limited to the scope of the training programme, but also address specific requests from military unit commanders regarding psychological support.









Who is implementing the programme?

The training is being delivered in close cooperation with officers from the psychological support units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The current phase of the NATO initiative runs from August 2025 to December 2026.

Overall coordination of the project within the armed forces is carried out by the Main Directorate for Psychological Support of Personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Practical implementation is provided by the NGO "League of Officers", which has been working effectively in the field of psychological support for servicemen of the Ukrainian Defence Forces since 2014.







