General Staff prepares to strengthen intelligence: focus on technology, UAVs and robotic systems. PHOTO

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held a working meeting on building up the military intelligence capabilities of the Defense Forces, taking into account the current situation on the battlefield.

This was stated in a message by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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During the meeting, participants considered the introduction of modern information processing technologies, the development of robotic reconnaissance systems, and the automation of data collection and analysis.

It was noted that amid the expansion of the "gray zone" and the increase in the space between positions, the need to strengthen intelligence capabilities is growing.

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The main areas were identified:

improving the surveillance system and providing units with modern monitoring tools;

equipping units with unmanned ground systems to preserve personnel;

increasing mobility (buggies and quad bikes);

expanding the use of new types of UAVs.

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Which types of intelligence will be strengthened

Special attention was paid to developing the aerial component of intelligence, strengthening signals intelligence, and improving the effectiveness of detecting and tracking enemy targets.

The meeting also considered strengthening maritime intelligence to ensure the security of ports and sea lines of communication, including detecting and countering enemy unmanned underwater and surface vehicles.

Participants also discussed strengthening intelligence at the tactical, operational and strategic levels, and improving specialist training in line with the current conditions of combat operations.

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Following the meeting, priority steps were identified for the phased development of military intelligence capabilities, improving the effectiveness of its application, and adapting to modern challenges and the nature of combat operations.