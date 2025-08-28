The Russian regime is increasingly exploiting anti-migrant sentiment to divert public attention from the war against Ukraine and domestic problems.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU).

According to the FISU, the Russian State Duma is preparing a series of initiatives aimed at restricting the rights of migrants, primarily from Central Asian countries. These include expelling foreigners for participating in election campaigning, introducing digital registration of migrants, monitoring their families, and requiring law enforcement to be notified about uninsured individuals who receive medical care.

Meanwhile, in St. Petersburg, authorities are testing a video surveillance system capable of recognizing the ethnicity of passersby and recording the "concentration of nationalities" in public spaces.

The FISU service noted that Kremlin propaganda intertwines anti-migrant messages with domestic mobilization efforts. In this way, the authorities seek to distract society from failures in the war and the growing economic and social problems.

