The Russian IT industry found itself in a state of systemic crisis due to sanctions-induced isolation, loss of access to Western technologies, and a mass exodus of specialists.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to the agency, over the past three years, more than 20,000 IT specialists have left the country, while only about 300 people return each year. Previously, foreign personnel accounted for up to 20% of staff growth, but in 2024, this figure fell to 0.4%.

Due to a shortage of professionals, companies are forced to fill vacancies with internal reserves, which often do not meet the necessary standards.

Against the backdrop of a staffing crisis, repressive pressure is also growing. For example, the Moscow City Court sentenced former Yandex programmer Sergei Irin to 15 years in prison for transferring $500 to the Ukrainian fund "Come Back Alive," accusing him of treason. According to the FISU, such cases create an atmosphere of fear among IT professionals.