Since start of day, occupiers attack AFU positions 54 times – General Staff
Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces 54 times.
This is stated in the General Staff’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.
Enemy shelling
Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Rohizne, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Tovstodubove, Stara Huta, Prohres and Mishutyne in Sumy Oblast, and Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast, came under attack.
Situation in the north
In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 37 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems. Two firefights took place.
Fighting in Kharkiv Oblast
- In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions five times near Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka and Krasne Pershe. One combat engagement is still ongoing.
- In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations today.
Fighting in the east
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults toward Drobysheve and Lyman.
In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions once near Nykyforivka.
In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 13 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and Stepanivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 17 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions toward Novopavlivka, Bilytske and Dorozhnie, and near Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka and Novopidhordne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced once toward Oleksandrohrad.
Situation in the south
- In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks near Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka and Huliaipole, and toward Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove and Charivne. The enemy launched air strikes near ZIrnytsia, Barvynivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Dolynka and Charivne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.
- In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack toward Novoandriivka and launched air strikes near Tavriiske and Orikhiv.
- In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy assaults near the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrydyi Island.
"No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear," the General Staff stressed.
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