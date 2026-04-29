Air defense, oil depot and command posts: Defense Forces carry out series of strikes on enemy – General Staff

Yesterday and overnight on April 29, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes on Russian occupiers’ facilities, hitting air defense elements, ammunition depots, an oil depot and UAV command posts.

This was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy air defense and electronic warfare assets hit

Important elements of the enemy’s air defense and radar support were hit.

In particular, at Kacha airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, an MR-10 radar station, an air defense command post and a Parol-4 ground-based radar interrogator were hit.

A Tor surface-to-air missile system was also hit near Tykhonivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Strikes were also carried out on the occupiers’ logistics facilities, including an ammunition depot near Pervomaiske and the TES oil depot in Simferopol in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Read more: Iskander storage base hit in occupied Crimea – Special Operations Forces. VIDEO

UAV command posts hit

Weakening the enemy’s UAV command system remains a separate area of focus.

UAV command posts were hit near Huliaipole, Zaliznychne and Tykhonivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Bondarevske, Komar and near the village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast; and Tetkino in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Workshops of enemy UAV units were also hit near Bondarevske in Donetsk Oblast and Burchak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read more: Oil refinery in Tuapse and Russian radar station in occupied Crimea struck by Defense Forces, - General Staff

In addition, Ukrainian units hit an enemy command and observation post near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue systematic work to reduce the enemy’s combat capabilities and destroy its military infrastructure," the General Staff stressed.

Read more: Psychological resilience of army: NATO project continues in Ukraine, — General Staff. PHOTOS