Iskander storage base hit in occupied Crimea – Special Operations Forces. VIDEO

Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces struck a storage site for Iskander operational-tactical missile systems in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The concealed equipment was located on the territory of a former missile base near the village of Ovrazhky, 40 kilometers east of occupied Simferopol. From there, the missiles could reach the front line or Ukrainian rear cities within minutes," the statement said.

The SOF noted that members of the Resistance Movement had repeatedly recorded enemy missile launches from this location.

"Striking and destroying the enemy’s strategic systems reduces its combat capability. The SOF continue asymmetric actions to strategically weaken the enemy’s ability to wage war against Ukraine," they concluded.

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